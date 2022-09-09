Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791,457 shares during the period. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF comprises about 0.2% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 189,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 189,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 57,657 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after acquiring an additional 144,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 125,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 44,832 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

