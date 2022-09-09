Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $55.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

