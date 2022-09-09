Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,063,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,452,000 after buying an additional 143,471 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,718,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.07.

