Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

UNP stock opened at $230.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.24 and a 200-day moving average of $232.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

