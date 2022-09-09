Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $241.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

