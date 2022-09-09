Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

RSP stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.37. The stock had a trading volume of 40,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,250. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

