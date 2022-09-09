Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.49. 47,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,553,444. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

