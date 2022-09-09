Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. Has $5.09 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.9% of Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.38. 1,513,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,105,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

