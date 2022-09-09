Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. Has $548,000 Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.72. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,030. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.14 and a 12 month high of $119.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.88.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.