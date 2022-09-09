Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. Sells 1,189 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.49 and a 200-day moving average of $152.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

