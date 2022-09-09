Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. Sells 9,599 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,599 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $64.80. 71,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,628,544. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $69.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.34.
