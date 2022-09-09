Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. Trims Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HYD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. 19,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,733. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

