Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,983 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $771,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.07. 53,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,831. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

