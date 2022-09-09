Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.0599 on Major Exchanges

Handshake (HNS) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Handshake has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $31.53 million and approximately $78,027.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,051.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,724.99 or 0.08194090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00185288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00023888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00289391 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.09 or 0.00741456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00636416 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001053 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 526,639,770 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

