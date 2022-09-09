Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

HVRRY opened at $77.90 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

