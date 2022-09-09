HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.9 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $216.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

