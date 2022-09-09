Head to Head Contrast: Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) & Its Peers

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) is one of 24 public companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Offerpad Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Offerpad Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63 Offerpad Solutions Competitors 59 363 576 13 2.54

Valuation & Earnings

Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus target price of 7.72, suggesting a potential upside of 443.82%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 50.75%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion $6.46 million 11.83 Offerpad Solutions Competitors $5.01 billion $192.49 million 1.87

Offerpad Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Offerpad Solutions. Offerpad Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions 1.30% 22.51% 4.96% Offerpad Solutions Competitors 1.56% 5.88% 0.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

