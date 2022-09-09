Head-To-Head Review: iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) versus IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH – Get Rating) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares iTeknik and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get iTeknik alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeknik N/A N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,000.63% -127.63% -113.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iTeknik and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeknik N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 30.85 -$32.55 million ($3.59) -1.81

Analyst Recommendations

iTeknik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iTeknik and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeknik 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

IDEX Biometrics ASA has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 454.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

iTeknik has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IDEX Biometrics ASA beats iTeknik on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iTeknik

(Get Rating)

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

(Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for iTeknik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeknik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.