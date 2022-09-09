Head to Head Review: Vita Coco (COCO) versus Its Competitors

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vita Coco to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vita Coco and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $379.51 million $19.01 million 66.38 Vita Coco Competitors $11.21 billion $1.74 billion 4.63

Vita Coco’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vita Coco. Vita Coco is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 0 7 0 3.00 Vita Coco Competitors 172 1113 1425 29 2.48

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vita Coco and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vita Coco presently has a consensus price target of $15.43, suggesting a potential downside of 3.15%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 111.87%. Given Vita Coco’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vita Coco has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Vita Coco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vita Coco and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco 3.13% 13.03% 7.61% Vita Coco Competitors -911.34% -193.88% -15.80%

Summary

Vita Coco beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. In addition, the company supplies coconut water and coconut oil categories to retailers. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

