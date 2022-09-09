HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $67.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.55% from the company’s current price.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

HQY stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $73.29.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

