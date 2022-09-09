HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $51.58

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €51.58 ($52.63) and traded as low as €44.48 ($45.39). HeidelbergCement shares last traded at €45.76 ($46.69), with a volume of 365,406 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.40 ($45.31) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and a PE ratio of 5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.45.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.