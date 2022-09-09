Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 1st

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.48. 1,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,220. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 35.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $272,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $309,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

