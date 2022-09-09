Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% annually over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

