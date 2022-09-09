Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.09

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.09 and traded as low as $9.50. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 2,097 shares changing hands.

Hennessy Advisors Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 17.12 and a quick ratio of 17.12.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

Hennessy Advisors Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hennessy Advisors stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hennessy Advisors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

