Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Bought by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 51,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,636. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
