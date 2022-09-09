Hershey Trust Co. Trims Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Hershey Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,948 shares during the quarter. Doximity comprises about 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Doximity by 400.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Doximity by 460.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Price Performance

DOCS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.16. 46,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,159. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.95. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 41.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

DOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Doximity Profile

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.