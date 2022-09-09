Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.04 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.59.

HPE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,016,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,956,964. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 53,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

