Hina Inu (HINA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $597,657.68

Hina Inu (HINA) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Hina Inu has a market cap of $597,657.68 and $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hina Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hina Inu has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,286.47 or 0.99992554 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036493 BTC.

Hina Inu Coin Profile

Hina Inu (HINA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Hina Inu’s total supply is 38,545,882,401,393,200 coins. Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2. Hina Inu’s official website is hinainu.finance.

Buying and Selling Hina Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Meet Hina Inu ($HINA), Keisuke Inu’s ($KEI) sister token. Hina Inu [$HINA] is a community-driven decentralized cryptocurrency with automatic staking on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hina Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hina Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hina Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

