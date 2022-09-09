Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HTCMY opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.44.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

