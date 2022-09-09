Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HTCMY opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.44.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hitachi Construction Machinery (HTCMY)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.