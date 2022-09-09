HODL Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.70 Million (HODL)

HODL (HODL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, HODL has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. HODL has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $14,390.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HODL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

HODL (CRYPTO:HODL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,331,361,303,377 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HODL using one of the exchanges listed above.

