Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Decreased by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

HON stock opened at $187.82 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

