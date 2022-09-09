HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.02-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.79-$0.89 EPS.

HPQ stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,964,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,848,422. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

