H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Mork Capital Management LLC

Mork Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,210 shares during the quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,989 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H&R Block Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

