HSBC Boosts Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $76.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) had its target price upped by HSBC from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

