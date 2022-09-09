Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.06. 490,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,740. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $225.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hubbell by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 397.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $16,588,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hubbell by 1,860.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading

