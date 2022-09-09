Hush Price Reaches $0.0442 on Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Hush has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $529,451.67 and approximately $9.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00307829 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00123198 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00080313 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

