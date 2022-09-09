Hxro Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $80.64 million and $26,979.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000927 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

