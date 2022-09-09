Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.66 million.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. 85,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,390. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. Ichor has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 23.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ichor by 21.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ichor by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after buying an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

