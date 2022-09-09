ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $168.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 401.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $154.73 and a twelve month high of $259.93.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

