Idavoll Network Market Capitalization Achieves $8.88 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00353777 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00791671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015182 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020225 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.

