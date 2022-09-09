Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.71 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.

ILMN traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.61. 27,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,005. Illumina has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,454.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.27.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after buying an additional 182,272 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 20.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 214,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $8,166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

