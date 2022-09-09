Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Independent Bank stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. 39,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,873. The company has a market cap of $425.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 66.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

