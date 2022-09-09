Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.46. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 205,933 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
