Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.46. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 205,933 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,031,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 74,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,022 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

