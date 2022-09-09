Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,457 shares during the period. Ingevity comprises approximately 3.1% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned 1.15% of Ingevity worth $28,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ingevity by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 48,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,835,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $68.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.94. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Ingevity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NGVT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

