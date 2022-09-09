Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) Trading Up 1.6%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating) was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. Approximately 82 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 59.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.