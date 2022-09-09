Insider Buying: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Acquires 281,695 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.0 %

AMH traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 342,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 119,381 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,636,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,429,000 after buying an additional 725,658 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

