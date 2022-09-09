Insider Buying: Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Purchases 39,818 Shares of Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 39,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $54,152.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of BLIN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,501. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLIN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Further Reading

