Insider Buying: CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Director Buys 33,300 Shares of Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) Director James Huang purchased 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $142,524.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 371,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,092.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, James Huang bought 19,162 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $74,540.18.

On Friday, August 26th, James Huang purchased 39,527 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $148,226.25.

On Wednesday, August 24th, James Huang bought 5,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, James Huang purchased 23,105 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $79,943.30.

On Friday, August 19th, James Huang acquired 171,116 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $559,549.32.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,370. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

