Insider Buying: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Acquires 5,894 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,577 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $378,957.15.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Tobias Lutke bought 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $372,433.38.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tobias Lutke bought 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.55 per share, with a total value of $364,282.65.

On Thursday, August 11th, Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $7.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,346,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,342,876. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 3.31. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 346.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

