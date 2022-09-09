Insider Buying: Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN – Get Rating) insider Christopher Chalwell bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.19 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,550.00 ($41,643.36).

Galan Lithium Limited acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral projects. It primarily explores for lithium, tin, and other deposits. The company holds interests in the Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project that comprises six exploration permits covering an area of approximately 9,493 hectares located in the Catamarca province in Argentina; and the Candelas lithium brine project located in the Catamarca province, Argentina.

